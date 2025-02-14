Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,400 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the January 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,009,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPU opened at $34.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.75 million, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of -1.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.75. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.10.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Client First Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 2X Shares by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

