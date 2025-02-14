Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Raised by Squire Investment Management Company LLC

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.