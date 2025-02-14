Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Holdings Boosted by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,467 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Root Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Root Financial Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $21,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,389,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 586.9% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 82,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.78.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

