Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of BATS DIHP opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

