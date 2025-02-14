Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Short Interest Down 44.6% in January

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the January 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 104.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ APPS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984,486. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 64.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

