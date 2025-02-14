Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

DLR stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

