Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.000-7.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion.
Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
DLR stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 138.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Digital Realty Trust
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digital Realty Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Datadog Is in the Doghouse, But This Dip Spells Opportunity
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Vertiv Stock Under Pressure: Is Opportunity Knocking?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MicroStrategy’s 8% Preferred Stock: What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.