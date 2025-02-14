DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $488,000 Stock Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ FICS opened at $36.81 on Friday. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $176.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.