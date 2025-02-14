DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $3.81 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4,060.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245,816 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,600,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91,729 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after acquiring an additional 789,054 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,316,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,590,000 after acquiring an additional 838,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,858,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,252,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

