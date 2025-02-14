DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,207 Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:KDEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDEC. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,197,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KDEC opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29.

