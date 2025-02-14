DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 251,238 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,238 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 4.0% of DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

