DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires 12,511 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 187.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Attessa Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,003,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,240,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after purchasing an additional 826,048 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

