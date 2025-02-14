DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Boosted by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,419 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 959 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on DexCom from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $318,275.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,178.16. This represents a 5.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DXCM opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 31.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom Profile



DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

