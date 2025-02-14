Desjardins Forecasts Kraken Robotics FY2024 Earnings

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kraken Robotics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

CVE:PNG opened at C$2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$701.44 million, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of C$0.80 and a 1-year high of C$3.01.

In other Kraken Robotics news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,999.60. Also, Senior Officer David Shea purchased 11,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,558.56. Corporate insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

