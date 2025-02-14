Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) Short Interest Update

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 875.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Dave Stock Performance

Shares of DAVEW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 74,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,424. Dave has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

Dave Company Profile

Dave Inc provides a suite of financial products and services through its financial services platform. The company offers Budget, personal financial management tool that helps members with budgeting, and managing income and expenses; ExtraCash, a short-term liquidity alternative, which allows members to advance funds to their account through automated clearing house network and avoid a fee; Side Hustle, a job application portal to find supplemental or temporary work; and Surveys, which allows member to take paid surveys within the Dave mobile application.

