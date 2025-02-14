CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in January

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMY stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.