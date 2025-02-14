CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

CSWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $318.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,510. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $362.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.84. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $221.10 and a 12 month high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In other CSW Industrials news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total value of $760,749.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,925,768.60. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.15, for a total transaction of $548,204.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,641,945.40. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,104. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 510.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

