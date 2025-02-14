Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Crown Castle by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Crown Castle stock opened at $89.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

