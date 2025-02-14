CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Chardan Capital from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.05.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.67. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,002,854. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.