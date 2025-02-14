Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 95 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,622,000 after buying an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,421,000 after acquiring an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,963,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their position.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

NYSE:RTX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

