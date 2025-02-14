Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Achieves $513.29 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. Compound has a total market cap of $513.29 million and $73.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for $57.87 or 0.00059309 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00014345 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00008387 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00005140 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001029 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,869,863 tokens. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,869,846.36048749 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.6798969 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 549 active market(s) with $81,307,101.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.