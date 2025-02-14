Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,247 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.4% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 576 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 214.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

