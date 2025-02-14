Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 71.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,503 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 134,123 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $93,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,833,510,000 after buying an additional 220,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,082,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,592,892,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,106 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,765,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $841,966,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 31,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $706,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $309.99 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

