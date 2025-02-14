Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 141.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.70. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $55.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

