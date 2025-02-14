Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.46 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.15 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.