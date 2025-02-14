Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after acquiring an additional 268,060 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $56,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.53.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.42, for a total value of $814,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,414.48. This represents a 66.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $583.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $630.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

