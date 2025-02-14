Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 6,155 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,149,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $23,042,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Aljian Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 15,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.08. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

