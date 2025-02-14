Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) President Sells $148,918.32 in Stock

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) President Martin E. Plourd sold 7,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $148,918.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,514.62. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CWBC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.91. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 118,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Community West Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CWBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

