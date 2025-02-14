Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBSH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH opened at $66.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.83.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. The trade was a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,835,512 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

