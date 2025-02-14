Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Down 44.2% in January

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,700 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 30.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

ADD opened at $1.24 on Friday. Color Star Technology has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $185.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Color Star Technology stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) by 713.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,016 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.62% of Color Star Technology worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.