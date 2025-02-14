Coho Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $204.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.26. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $173.17 and a 52 week high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

