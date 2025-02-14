Coho Partners Ltd. Has $79.61 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Coho Partners Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,146 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for about 3.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.69% of Service Co. International worth $79,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of SCI opened at $81.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $67.19 and a 12 month high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total value of $218,810.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,667.36. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,655 shares of company stock valued at $9,356,203 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

