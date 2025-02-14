Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Head to Head Analysis

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Clikia and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sportradar Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential downside of 22.41%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Clikia.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A Sportradar Group $949.77 million 26.02 $37.51 million $0.20 111.17

This table compares Clikia and Sportradar Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A Sportradar Group 5.61% 6.69% 2.63%

Volatility & Risk

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Clikia on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues and federations, betting operators, and media companies. It also provides sports entertainment, gaming, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. In addition, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

