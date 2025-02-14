Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,971 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,971 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7,320.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,108,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,093,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,445,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,784,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 899,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,718,000 after purchasing an additional 504,897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after purchasing an additional 426,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,068,000 after purchasing an additional 363,569 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $231.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.99 and a 12-month high of $235.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

