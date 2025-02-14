Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,848 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 482,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $90,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $156.57 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

