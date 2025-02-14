Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,019,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of Nasdaq worth $78,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. William Blair started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $285,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.