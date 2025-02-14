Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $163.67 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $674.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $710.88 and a 200 day moving average of $901.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

