Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Check-Cap Price Performance
NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $0.90 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.16.
About Check-Cap
