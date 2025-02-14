CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Down 32.3% – Here’s What Happened

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 32.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 575,562 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average session volume of 49,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

CGX Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

