CFC Planning Co LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 366,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after buying an additional 98,201 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,595,000. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 24,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 75,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.30 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.