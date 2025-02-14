Certuity LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $288.24 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.38 and a 200 day moving average of $262.07.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.