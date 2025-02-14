Certuity LLC Raises Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.