Certuity LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 325 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 996,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,110,000 after purchasing an additional 57,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.7 %

URI opened at $729.59 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.48 and a 1-year high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $743.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $769.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.83%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

