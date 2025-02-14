Certuity LLC Invests $239,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.38. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.4502 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

