Certuity LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Certuity LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $573.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $545.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $584.43. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.30.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

