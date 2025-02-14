Certuity LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 981.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,076,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,216 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 7.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,726,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 493.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,105,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 918,841 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 7,466.0% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 629,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 621,248 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,488,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 5.3 %

NYSE UL opened at $56.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.