Certuity LLC Buys 75 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,453,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $369.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.39 and its 200 day moving average is $337.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.08 and a 52-week high of $387.90.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,163 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.12, for a total value of $798,406.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,803.36. The trade was a 9.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Vertical Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.