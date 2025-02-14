Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $15.18. Certara shares last traded at $15.15, with a volume of 689,656 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Get Certara alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CERT

Certara Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 839.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Certara by 112.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Certara by 48.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Certara by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.