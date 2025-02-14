Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) vs. Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Fair and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pop Culture Group has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Fair 1 1 12 0 2.79 Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cedar Fair and Pop Culture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Cedar Fair currently has a consensus price target of $56.21, indicating a potential upside of 31.06%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Pop Culture Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cedar Fair and Pop Culture Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 2.37 $124.56 million ($0.64) -67.02 Pop Culture Group $47.38 million 0.05 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Pop Culture Group.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Pop Culture Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

About Pop Culture Group

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, industry associations, and companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning and personality design, and digital solutions; and other services, including digital collection sales, music recording services, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) software services, and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd is a subsidiary of Joya Enterprises Limited.

