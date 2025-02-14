Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Takes $9.05 Million Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.59% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCIA Inc acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,155,000. Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,545,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 340,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 181,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 193.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 178,762 shares during the period.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HTRB opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.10. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

