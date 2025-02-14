Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. David Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $55.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.